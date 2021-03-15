Kepos Capital LP Has $198,000 Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Kepos Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Exelon were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Exelon stock opened at $42.59 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $46.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

