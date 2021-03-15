Kepos Capital LP Buys New Shares in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RCHGU)

Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RCHGU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 186,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000.

Separately, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000.

RCHGU opened at $10.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79. Recharge Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

