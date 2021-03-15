Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €63.00 Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BMW. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €74.78 ($87.98).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €77.48 ($91.15) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 52 week high of €81.58 ($95.98). The stock has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €72.06 and a 200-day moving average of €68.09.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

