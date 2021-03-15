Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $457,000 Investment in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 25.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 786.8% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 547.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,182 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $78.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.74 and its 200 day moving average is $62.37. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $83.50.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. Robert Half International’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.97%.

RHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

