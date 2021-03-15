Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $399,000 Investment in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,262,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $134,516,000 after purchasing an additional 514,461 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 5,482,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $89,255,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,921,454 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $80,121,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,709,919 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,677,000 after acquiring an additional 652,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 4,327,745 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $70,456,000 after acquiring an additional 378,129 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COG stock opened at $18.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.01. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

In related news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,108. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

