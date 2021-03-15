Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $257,000 in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 84.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HFC opened at $41.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.84. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HFC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.64.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,189.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.