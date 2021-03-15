Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $357,000 Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. Bank of America raised shares of MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Argus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $38.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.77 and its 200 day moving average is $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $40.49. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

In related news, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $289,148.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $1,540,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 448,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,269,710.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,257,107 shares of company stock worth $84,158,943 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

