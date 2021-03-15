Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $324,000 Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,097,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,471 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,879,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $857,573,000 after buying an additional 542,623 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at $46,781,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,339.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 429,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,785,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 797,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,784,000 after purchasing an additional 350,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF opened at $134.84 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.14 and a 52-week high of $143.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.98.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

IFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.60.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

