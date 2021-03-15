Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $262,000 Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RE. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $495,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 30.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 21.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RE opened at $252.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $157.32 and a 12 month high of $254.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

RE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.73.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

