Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $250,000 Investment in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LB. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in L Brands by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $576,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in L Brands by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in L Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 46.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,112,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,374,000 after acquiring an additional 355,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $60.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.96, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $61.43.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on L Brands from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

