Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $232,000 Investment in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Discovery by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,993 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 230,750 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Discovery by 271.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 188,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 137,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 4.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 788,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,451,000 after buying an additional 31,667 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $59.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.43. The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $60.10.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

