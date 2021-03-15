Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,063,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,543,000 after buying an additional 558,941 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of FOX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 12,012,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,809,000 after acquiring an additional 191,263 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 2.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,550,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,950,000 after acquiring an additional 229,908 shares during the period. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of FOX by 15.3% during the third quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP now owns 3,605,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,351,000 after purchasing an additional 478,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in FOX by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,554,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,379,000 after purchasing an additional 221,745 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FOXA. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.05.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $42.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.64. Fox Co. has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $43.01. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. FOX’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

