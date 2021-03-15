Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 1,717 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WHR opened at $207.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $1,428,506.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,506.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total value of $1,306,119.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,815,521.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,556 shares of company stock worth $12,450,654 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.86.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

