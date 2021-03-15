Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 210,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,064 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $15,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,984,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,855,000 after purchasing an additional 67,541 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,236,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,052,000 after purchasing an additional 204,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Get The Brink's alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on BCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of The Brink’s in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Brink’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

In related news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $2,010,845.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

BCO opened at $82.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.64 and a beta of 1.53. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The Brink’s’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.42%.

The Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.