Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $13,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on EEFT shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.91.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $157.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.50. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $167.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.08 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

