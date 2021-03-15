Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $14.16 Million Stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of LGI Homes worth $14,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in LGI Homes by 100.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 31,761 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the third quarter worth $500,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in LGI Homes by 127.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in LGI Homes by 19.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in LGI Homes by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,909,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on LGIH. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group started coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.86.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $138.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 12.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.96. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $141.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.45.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LGI Homes news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $501,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at $15,840,527.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Karnig Vahradian sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total transaction of $412,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,062.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,351. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

