Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $11.31 Million Stock Holdings in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,406 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,561 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 4.01% of First Internet Bancorp worth $11,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INBK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 255.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 314.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 38.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $38.60 on Monday. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.15 and its 200 day moving average is $25.33. The firm has a market cap of $378.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.79.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $31.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.17 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David B. Becker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.93 per share, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

