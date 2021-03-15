Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $16,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,001,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,192,000 after purchasing an additional 365,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,841,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,461,000 after acquiring an additional 18,629 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,317 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 436,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 21,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 8.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 397,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 30,441 shares in the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXGN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextGen Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In other news, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 10,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $204,846.06. Also, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $495,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,328 shares in the company, valued at $9,178,527.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,446 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,176. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $20.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.79.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.15 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

