Kempen Capital Management N.V. Sells 16,630 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,233,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,630 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $10,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth $3,890,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth $5,767,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

RWT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.31.

NYSE:RWT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 18,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,775. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.44%.

In other news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $86,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

