Kempen Capital Management N.V. Sells 11,607 Shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,607 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned about 0.60% of Triton International worth $20,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRTN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triton International by 293.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after acquiring an additional 277,258 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triton International in the third quarter valued at about $6,155,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Triton International by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after acquiring an additional 60,868 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Triton International by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 24,272 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triton International in the third quarter valued at about $940,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRTN traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $59.81. 3,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,565. Triton International Limited has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $61.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $337.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.52 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 22.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Triton International Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Triton International’s payout ratio is 49.89%.

TRTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Triton International from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other Triton International news, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 24,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,244,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

