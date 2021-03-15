Kempen Capital Management N.V. Purchases Shares of 136,100 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 136,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,796,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on WELL. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.98.

NYSE:WELL traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $74.26. 10,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,200. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.82.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

