Kempen Capital Management N.V. Purchases 85,064 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,064 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $15,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cabot by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,701,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,325,000 after buying an additional 89,850 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,389,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,230,000 after buying an additional 300,346 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 655,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Cabot by 1,353.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 557,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,075,000 after buying an additional 518,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Cabot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 373,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,457,000 after buying an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

CBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NYSE:CBT traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,023. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.60. Cabot Co. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.56 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. Research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

