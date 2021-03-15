Kempen Capital Management N.V. Boosts Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 362,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,758 shares during the period. Public Service Enterprise Group accounts for 1.2% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $21,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 89,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 18,943 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 430,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,638,000 after purchasing an additional 19,601 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PEG traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.89.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 62.20%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.73.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

