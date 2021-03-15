Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target Raised to $4.00

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.64.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Shares of KELTF opened at $2.47 on Friday. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $2.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.