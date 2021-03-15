Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Given New $4.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its target price upped by analysts at National Bank Financial from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 62.13% from the company’s current price.

KELTF has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.78.

OTCMKTS KELTF traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,915. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

