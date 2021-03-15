Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,623 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $7,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,257,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,200,000 after purchasing an additional 931,569 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,464,000 after acquiring an additional 677,403 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,296,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,951,000 after acquiring an additional 159,636 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,751,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,225,000 after acquiring an additional 413,570 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,423,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,784,000 after acquiring an additional 122,608 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

K has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $5,078,373.96. Insiders sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock worth $29,380,892 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of K stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.92. 40,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,581,144. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.43 and a 200 day moving average of $62.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. Equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

