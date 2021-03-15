Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 3,213 Shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its stake in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,184 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in BancorpSouth Bank were worth $6,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXS. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,112,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,534,000 after acquiring an additional 272,327 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the fourth quarter worth $1,290,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 339,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,792 shares in the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Shares of NYSE BXS opened at $34.71 on Monday. BancorpSouth Bank has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

