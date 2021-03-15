Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 10,043 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,043 shares during the quarter. TTEC makes up approximately 1.3% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $9,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TTEC by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TTEC by 15.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of TTEC by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. 33.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on TTEC from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen cut TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TTEC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

TTEC stock opened at $92.31 on Monday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $95.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.33%.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

