Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,540 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,848 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,499,000 after buying an additional 511,842 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,799,000 after buying an additional 21,359 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,304,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,823,000 after buying an additional 178,587 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,328,000 after buying an additional 41,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 613,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,246,000 after buying an additional 305,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

GBCI opened at $66.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.19. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $66.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

GBCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glacier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

