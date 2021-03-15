Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 60,874 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Olin worth $5,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Olin in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $33.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.53. Olin Co. has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $34.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

OLN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Olin from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Alembic Global Advisors upped their target price on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Olin from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Olin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

