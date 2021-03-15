Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Shares Gap Down to $42.74

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.74, but opened at $39.71. Kaspien shares last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 740 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.89.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.91 million for the quarter. Kaspien had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 923.43%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kaspien stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.90% of Kaspien as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

Kaspien Company Profile (NASDAQ:KSPN)

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates a platform of software and services on digital marketplaces. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, eBay, and others. The company was formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation and changed its name to Kaspien Holdings Inc in September 2020.

