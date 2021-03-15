Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $9,288,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,661,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,716,000 after purchasing an additional 211,719 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,822,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,217,000 after buying an additional 219,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 35,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 9,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $140,810.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 776,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,514,783.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 5,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,681 shares of company stock worth $248,399 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $12.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20. The company has a market capitalization of $918.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

