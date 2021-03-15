Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 662,400 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the February 11th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaixin Auto in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Kaixin Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Kaixin Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KXIN opened at $3.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.25. Kaixin Auto has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $13.40.

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a used car dealership in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 14 dealerships. It also provides financing channels to its customers through its partnership with financial institutions; and value-added services to its customers, including insurance, extended warranties, and after-sales services.

