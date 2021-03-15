JustLiquidity 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.10 Million (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. During the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. JustLiquidity has a total market capitalization of $71.96 million and $6.10 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustLiquidity token can now be purchased for approximately $164.73 or 0.00293421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JustLiquidity alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $255.04 or 0.00454290 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00062142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00051561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.31 or 0.00096741 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00069032 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.56 or 0.00549628 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000469 BTC.

About JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,871 tokens. The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JustLiquidity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustLiquidity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.