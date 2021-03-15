Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given New £119.44 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £129.78 ($169.56) to £119.44 ($156.05) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JET. Jefferies Financial Group set a £122 ($159.39) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a £122 ($159.39) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a £120.80 ($157.83) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of £109.14 ($142.59).

Shares of JET stock opened at GBX 7,324 ($95.69) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7,594.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,238.53. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of GBX 5,345 ($69.83) and a twelve month high of £100.50 ($131.30). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

