Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Short Interest Up 101.7% in February

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 162,200 shares, an increase of 101.7% from the February 11th total of 80,400 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 711,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:JUPW opened at $5.81 on Monday. Jupiter Wellness has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jupiter Wellness stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Jupiter Wellness as of its most recent SEC filing.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc operates as a hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) consumer product development company. It develops various therapeutic and medical use for CBD in the treatment of various ailment and diseases, such as cancer, arthritis, anxiety, insomnia, psoriasis, chronic pain, and others. The company markets CBD-infused sun care lotion formulas containing various sun protection factors under the CaniSun brand.

