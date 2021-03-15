JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Bought by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.79.

