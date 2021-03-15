Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Shares Gap Down to $1.30

Shares of Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at C$1.30, but opened at C$0.92. Journey Energy shares last traded at C$0.96, with a volume of 58,883 shares trading hands.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy upgraded Journey Energy from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 15th.

Get Journey Energy alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.40 million and a PE ratio of -0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.06.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of February 24, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 57,546 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.