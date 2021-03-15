JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Stock analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DSP. Bank of America began coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Viant Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ:DSP opened at $50.16 on Monday. Viant Technology has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $69.16.

Viant Technology Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Viant Technology LLC that operates as an advertising software company. The company provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure their advertising across channels.

