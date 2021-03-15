Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Trading 8.6% Higher

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) traded up 8.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.89 and last traded at $2.89. 130,788 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 307,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Jianpu Technology alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jianpu Technology stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Jianpu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianpu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.