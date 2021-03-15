Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Short Interest Down 38.7% in February

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the February 11th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Jewett-Cameron Trading stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.94. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,751. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 5.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.09. The company has a market cap of $38.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Jewett-Cameron Trading alerts:

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.32 million for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 6.19%.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.