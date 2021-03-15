Jetcoin (JET) Price Reaches $0.0412

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $402,204.96 and $1.07 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0412 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00048537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00012208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $372.01 or 0.00657716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00072309 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00026127 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00035136 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.