Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Short Interest Update

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 65.6% from the February 11th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

JRONY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group cut Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

OTCMKTS:JRONY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.29. 1,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $37.23. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.49.

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,002 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 28 pharmacies and 245 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 616 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

