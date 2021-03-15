Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on W.W. Grainger, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of W.W. Grainger in a report issued on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari expects that the industrial products company will earn $4.40 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.62 EPS.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.85.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $395.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $382.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $200.61 and a one year high of $427.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 40.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 10.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 16.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

