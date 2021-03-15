JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) CFO Sells $163,450.00 in Stock

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:JBGS opened at $33.69 on Monday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 306.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.48.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.65). JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,053,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,183,000 after buying an additional 167,056 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,305,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,626,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,680,000 after buying an additional 127,779 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 11.7% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,954,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,752,000 after buying an additional 415,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,412,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,433,000 after buying an additional 54,030 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

