Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Short Interest Update

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 11th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

JREIF remained flat at $$5,600.00 during trading on Monday. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of $4,777.00 and a 52 week high of $5,600.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,600.00.

About Japan Real Estate Investment

JRE shall invest in specified assets, primarily consisting of real estate assets and asset related securities which mainly invests in real estate assets with the goals of stable growth in value over a medium-to-long term period.

