Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in February

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 11th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Japan Hotel REIT Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of NIPOF stock remained flat at $$517.50 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $517.50. Japan Hotel REIT Investment has a 52 week low of $355.00 and a 52 week high of $685.00.

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

