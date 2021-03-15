Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 10,581 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 401,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,581 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up 1.2% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $8,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 125.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

FPE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.16. The company had a trading volume of 12,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,402. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $20.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.