Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Invests $3.76 Million in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBB stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $156.18. The company had a trading volume of 96,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,479. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.61. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

