Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,785 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,444,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,176 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 235.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 633,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,923,000 after purchasing an additional 444,687 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 336.2% in the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 314,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,735,000 after buying an additional 242,196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 274.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,274,000 after buying an additional 234,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 271,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,124,000 after purchasing an additional 200,007 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYW traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $86.76. 109,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,671. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.54. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $43.81 and a 1-year high of $93.67.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

